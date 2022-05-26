Jingle dances (copy)

Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre jingle dress dances during a presentation and performance at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, South Dakota.

 Whitney Rencountre II Photo

The cultural programs at Crazy Horse Memorial will kick off tomorrow and throughout Memorial Day weekend.

More than 100 artists and culture bearers will bring education and fun to anyone finding their way to the memorial this summer.

