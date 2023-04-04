Back in November 2022, Jeannie Miller got some bad news.
The funding that she and her staff at Second Chance Ministries had spent the last several months working toward was taken off the table. It turns out the organization didn’t qualify for the ARPA dollars that it was trying to get.
The money would’ve allowed the nonprofit to purchase property to open up a third transitional housing program, the Honor House of Hope.
Despite this, Miller said she “never lost hope.”
“God was providing everything we needed for that house,” she said. “Even when the ARPA money didn’t work out, I believed there was going to be a way.”
Fast forward to Friday, and Second Chance Ministries closed on the purchase of property on Longmont Street, buying the land from the YES House.
Second Chance Ministries is a local nonprofit organization that helps men and women who’ve been recently released from prison work on the skills they need to re-enter society. It has a transitional housing program, the House of Hope, that help people get back on their feet and become self-sufficient.
Before 2022, Second Chance had two of these Houses of Hope, one for men and one for women.
Now, it has a third, which is called the Honor House of Hope. It’s been operating since the end of 2022 and is for men at the House of Hope who are ready for a little more responsibility but are not quite ready to leave, said Miller, the organization’s executive director.
It’s for men who’ve successfully lived at the House of Hope for at least three months. It has an extended curfew, and residents have to take care of all their living expenses. House fees are set at $350 a month, instead of a sliding fee scale like the House of Hope uses.
Located right next door to Second Chance Ministries’ office and the original House of Hope, it currently has six residents.
Miller said that due to a waiting list at the House of Hope, as well as a shortage of reasonably priced rental properties in Gillette, she started looking for funding for this third House of Hope.
The YES House owned a building next door to Second Chance Ministries. Miller saw that it was being prepared to go on the market, and she asked if her organization could have the first crack at it. The YES House said it would wait while Second Chance pursued funding and would let it have the first opportunity.
In December 2022, Second Chance began leasing the property from the YES House.
Miller started working on getting the funding in February 2022. She had planned to apply for ARPA funding through the state. The organization had secured a $77,000 match from the Daniels Fund in anticipation of the ARPA dollars, but at the end of November, Miller learned that Second Chance was not eligible to apply for the ARPA funds.
Leah Curtsinger with the Daniels Fund felt Miller’s pain and went to bat for Second Chance Ministries in front of her board, and the nonprofit ended up being awarded $200,000. An additional $20,000 from Greg and Dana Worthen gave Second Chance enough money to buy the property.
Miller said she “believed all along God was going to give us that house,” especially with what was happening in the summer of 2022. Even though she hadn’t put out a call for donations for the Honor House of Hope, “stuff started showing up at our organization.”
For example, before 2022, she’d seen two king-size beds donated to the organization. Last summer, the community donated five king-size beds.
“God was providing everything we needed for that house,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.