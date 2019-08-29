The Campbell County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host “Talking about Suicide: A Night with Craig Miller” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Gillette College Presentation Hall.
Craig Miller, author of “This is How it Feels: A Memoir of Attempting Suicide and Finding Life,” will share his story of recovery after years of child abuse, mental health issues and a suicide attempt. He will share how he found purpose in his pain and how the lessons from his life’s greatest tragedies gave him everything he needed to cope and remain resilient.
