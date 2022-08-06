Lexie Johnson of Gillette was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, for earning a 3.5-3.74 GPA for at least two semesters and completing at least 24 credit hours.
Isaac Howell of Gillette was named to the Dean’s List at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, for earning at least a 3.6 GPA during the spring semester.
