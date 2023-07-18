DRUGS
SECOND STREET AND WARREN AVENUE: A 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested for drug possession Monday night after a pickup was seen driving over a curb. Deputies stopped the red 1992 Chevy after the 30-year-old failed to negotiate a right turn and a drug dog indicated on the pickup, Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Maul said. Deputies found a meth pipe with about 0.1 grams of meth in it and jewelers bags with residue in the vehicle. About 0.61 grams of meth was found in the 25-year-old’s wallet, along with a blue pill of suspected fentanyl. Maul said both were arrested on felony counts of drug possession — the woman for meth and pill possession and the man for meth possession — since it was their third or consecutive offense.
FRAUD
1400 BLOCK BEAVER DRIVE: A 19-year-old man is out more than $1,000 after losing his debit card Saturday afternoon. The man reported Monday morning that he lost the card and on Sunday he found six charges for an online vendor in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Florida. The total amount charged is $1,039.33, Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson said, and the investigation continues.
CRASH
HIGHWAY 59: A rear-ending incident late Monday afternoon will end with two men receiving tickets. Wasson said a 20-year-old man driving a 2015 Chrysler was stopped in traffic on the highway when a 42-year-old man in a 2014 Toyota rear ended him. The 20-year-old came to a complete stop, which caused the 42-year-old man to hit the Chrysler again. Both said that the other man caused the incident to escalate into an argument. The 42-year-old said he initially stopped but then left because of the 20-year-old’s attitude. The 20-year-old had a suspended license and was ticketed and the 42-year-old will be ticketed for following too closely. Damage is more than $1,000 and there were no injuries.
HIGHWAY 59 AND MADISON STREET: Officers ticketed a 16-year-old boy for failing to yield while making a left turn following an accident at the intersection Monday afternoon. Officers found that an 18-year-old man was driving south on the highway in a 2010 Chevy when he went through a green light at the intersection. The 16-year-old was driving his 2003 Buick north on Madison Street when he went to take a left turn onto the highway and crashed into the Chevy. Both teens were evaluated and damage is more than $1,000, Wasson said.
THEFT
DAYS INN: A 27-year-old man who allegedly went into a hotel room, smoked a cigarette and fell asleep before leaving was ticketed for theft and given a trespass notice from the hotel Monday evening. Wasson said that officers spoke to two hotel employees, a 37-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, who said the man somehow entered a room at the business. The man left before officers arrived but they later spoke with him and he admitted to smoking and falling asleep in the room.
NO INSURANCE
SHOSHONE AVENUE: A 26-year-old woman who called police to report an unrelated incident at the Dollar General ended up being arrested on a Campbell County warrant Monday morning. The woman had a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of no proof of insurance, Wasson said.
