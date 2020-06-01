On behalf of the city, Gillette Police Chief Jim Hloucal has issued a statement responding to the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests associated with it.
Floyd was a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck last Monday. In numerous video accounts of the incident taken by witnesses, Floyd can be heard pleading with the officer that he couldn't breathe.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to The Associated Press.
In the week since, protests about police violence against the black community have spread and escalated across the United States, at times becoming violent. There also has been an upswell of response from law enforcement denouncing the incident and death of Floyd.
Hloucal also expressed shock and sorrow over the death and response.
"The video documenting the events that day are shocking to all that view it," he said in the statement. "I want the citizens of Gillette to know that your police department actively works to recruit, train and educate officers that are skilled professionals."
He reassured Gillette residents about local police.
"This is the community in which we all live — our community — and our officers reflect the values and standards of this community," he said. "Our officers are strictly trained in the use of force, but more importantly on the appropriate use of force.
"They are also trained to de-escalate confrontations, verbally work through disagreements and engage in true community policing. The use of force should only be used as a last resort for purposes of citizen and officer safety."
The statement also says that city officials do not condone acts of violence and destroying property as appropriate responses of outrage.
"At the same time as our country is hurting from what happened to Mr. Floyd, others have chosen to use this time of sorrow to commit acts of violence and destruction," the statement says. "This behavior cannot be condoned. The memory of Mr. Floyd, as a person, and of his loss, is now forever marred by looting, vandalism and rioting.
"It is clear that for many in our country there remains a legitimate distrust of law enforcement. It is also clear that for many, events such as these are used to spark other agendas within society.
"Here in Gillette, we strive to have the best police department that is available for our citizens, and we strive every day to have positive interactions with our citizens and to better our community."
