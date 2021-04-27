Campbell County added five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend while registering seven new recoveries, droppings its active case count to 16 on Monday.
There have been 4,311 confirmed cases, 508 probables and 4,739 recoveries in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming added 91 new confirmed coronavirus cases to its count on Monday, raising it toll to 48,852 confirmed cases, 8,966 probables and 56,703 recovered cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 9,200
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,191 (78.16% as of April 26)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,380
- Second vaccine doses administered: 5,757 (78.01% as of April 26)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 2,300
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 786
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 508
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 14
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,311
- Number of active cases: 16
- Recoveries: 4,739
- Recoveries in past seven days: 19
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 91
- Number of probables: 8,966
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 317
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,761
- Number of active cases: 410
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 705
- Hospitalizations today: 22
