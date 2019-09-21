Campbell County Health is working hard to serve the community while its computer systems are down after a ransomware attack Friday.
The hospital is on divert, meaning it is not accepting any EMS transports into the emergency room. Other hospitals in the region are aware of the situation and are working with CCH.
Chief Nursing Officer Misty Robertson said CCH’s emergency department is still operational, and it will see patients who walk in, stabilize them and transfer them if necessary. The Walk-In Clinic will do the same.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, CCH has had to transfer six patients to other facilities. There are about a couple dozen more patients in the hospital, and 142 in the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, which is “in good shape,” said Jonni Belden, the center's administrator.
“Our staff’s response and the calmness that exists in this building when such an awful incident is occurring should be noted,” said CCH board chairman Dr. Ian Swift on Friday evening. “I’m very impressed with our leadership, I’m very impressed with the employees and just the response this organization’s made.”
CCH Chief Operating Officer Colleen Heeter said there are seven ambulance drivers ready to transport patients if needed, and there are flight crews available as well.
“The residents of Campbell County are safe, and if things do occur, through our ER and other services, we will make sure that they receive the care that they need,” Swift said.
Heeter said CCH might not be the only victim of this ransomware attack, adding that there are potentially two other places in Wyoming that were affected.
CCH is talking with its cybersecurity attorneys, as well as various state and federal departments, to figure out what steps to take to resolve the issue.
According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, ransomware is a type of malicious software, or malware, that is designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid.
