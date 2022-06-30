A 28-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at his 25-year-old sister and firing a shot above her head Wednesday evening.
Officers received a call at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday about two adult siblings who were arguing at a home on Hopi Circle. When they arrived, the woman had left, and officers were told that the two had a brief altercation before separating, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
