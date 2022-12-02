Foothills Theater will host a free watch party for the U.S. men's soccer team at 8 a.m. Saturday at the theater. The United States will play the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Soccer fans can watch the next stage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on a big screen in Gillette Saturday morning.
Foothills Theater will host a watch party for the face-off between the United States men’s soccer team and the Netherlands at 8 a.m. Saturday at the theater. Fans can bring cash for concessions to snack on while they watch the game.
