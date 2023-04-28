Through the first three months of 2023, Powder River Basin mines appear on par with production numbers from the tail end of last year, as the two companies that own five of the basin’s 12 Wyoming mines reported solid numbers despite continued but improving issues with railway companies.
The 12 Wyoming PRB mines produced about 58 million tons of coal from January through March, keeping them roughly in line with production numbers from the end of last year, according to data from the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
The production from the first stretch of 2023 is just shy of the 58.75 million tons mined in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to MSHA data.
After plummeting to about 207 million tons of coal in 2020, production rebounded to about 230 million tons in 2021 and about 238 million tons last year, according to MSHA data.
Peabody on par
The three Peadbody Energy Corp. PRB mines — North Antelope Rochelle Mine, Caballo and Rawhide — shipped 22 million tons of coal from January through March, which is about 800,000 tons more than its previous quarter and about 1.4 million tons more than its first quarter production last year, according to its first quarter report.
For January and February, its PRB mines had continued challenges with railway companies which limited production, in part due to weather, which “made for some pretty rough numbers for us,” said Peabody President and CEO Jim Grech, in the quarterly call Thursday.
But there was improvement in March that has continued into April, and there’s optimism about its rail services moving forward. The variables to consider now are weighted more toward customer demand and market dynamics than rail performance, Grech said.
Peabody has sold out its coal for this year and has about 85% of its business secured for 2024.
The company expects to ship 21 million tons in the second quarter and projects to have 85-95 million tons produced by year-end, according to its first quarter report.
The near-term demand for U.S. thermal coal is expected to be affected by low gas prices and more renewable energies used for power generation, Grech said.
However, there’s potential for that demand to increase in the second half of the year, he added.
ARCH impact
The Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines owned by Arch Resources Inc. echoed the struggles with railway companies that limited production in the first quarter of this year.
Between its three thermal coal mines — including West Elk Mine in Colorado — the company sold 17 million tons of thermal coal, which was about 900,000 tons more than in the three months ending last year, but 1.2 million tons short of what they produced in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Arch quarterly report.
Black Thunder mined 15.6 million tons from the basin in the first quarter while Coal Creek added more than 600,000 tons, according to MSHA data.
The marginal production from Coal Creek was about half of the 1.3 million tons mined from it in the previous quarter.
Coal Creek has been about 80% reclaimed and is on its way toward closure, as the company has planned on for some time, but there remains a small part of the mine that’s active.
Arch has about 71 million tons of thermal coal committed this year and expects 5% of its current PRB commitment could carry over into next year.
The market for thermal coal has weakened, in part due to lower natural gas prices and shown as decreased demand and pricing, Arch officials said.
“Given low natural gas pricing and ongoing rail issues in the Powder River Basin, similar to prior years, we expect that as the year proceeds we could enter into discussions with customers about carrying over thermal volume into future years,” said John Drexler, senior vice president and chief operating officer, in the Arch quarterly call Thursday.
