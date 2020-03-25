Devils Tower National Monument has closed to all visitors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a National Park Service news release.
“Devils Tower National Monument is announcing modifications to operations at the request of local public health officers from Crook County," the release says. "The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners is our No. 1 priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The decision announced Wednesday evening comes a day after the closure of Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.
The Parks Service will provide updates on its website and social media pages, the release states.
There are virtual resources available for exploring the park, including webcams, a photo gallery and virtual tour at nps.gov/deto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.