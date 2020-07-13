Seven people were arrested for driving while under the influence over the Fourth of July weekend in Campbell County.
Nine people also were ticketed for not wearing seat belts as part of the countywide, multi-agency Impaired Driving Enforcement. In all, 351 vehicles were stopped, according to the Wyoming Department of Transporation.
