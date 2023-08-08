'This is Campbell County': Youth take pride in county-bred livestock

Five lambs stood more or less obediently with their owners Tuesday afternoon, as they awaited their next instructions.
Soon, the five were led by their heads to a stopping point inside a circular ring where they awaited final tallies. The lambs varied in color — some had darker coloring on their legs or ears, others stood taller or balked slightly as their young owners assuaged nerves while holding the lambs tightly to their chests.
But those watching the competition last Tuesday at the Campbell County Fair wouldn’t have been able to see the overarching similarity that united not only the five in the class but also all of the lambs, goats, beef and swine shown in the Born and Raised competitions that afternoon.
The similar strand could be traced through all of the animals, even though they may not have belonged in the same weight class, age range or even breeding category.
That’s not what was important. What was important was that all of the animals shown in the rings that afternoon have only known Campbell County as their home.
Audience members couldn’t see that homegrown lineage in the appearance of each animal but the contestants themselves knew the difference. They knew where their animals had been born and raised and were proud to represent what they described as their county’s traditions and values.
‘They’re just good lookin’
Two of the contestants in and outside of the ring Tuesday were Robert Trigg, 11, and Adeline Norstegaard, 17. The two go back about five years, and for the last two, Robert has made it a point to buy his lambs from Norstegaard.
“She makes a good product,” he said.
In April, he traveled from his home north of town to the Norstegaards, who live a short distance south of Gillette. It was there he picked out the two lambs he brought to the fair last week: Alice and Sam.
The two were named after characters in “My Side of the Mountain,” one of Robert’s favorite books. And last Tuesday, Sam and Robert’s work paid off as the 6-month-old lamb earned a blue ribbon in his class of the Born and Raised competition.
Sam’s bone structure and muscle mass stood out, with the judge specifically complimenting the lamb’s legs. Robert said the judge’s description really boiled down to a few simple factors.
“They were set up very well and were muscular,” Robert said with a motion toward the legs in question.
“They’re just good lookin,” he added with a shrug.
But just like any well-sculpted limb, the muscle didn’t come about as if by magic. The development only happened thanks to Robert’s daily walks with the lamb and attention to feeding details. It also had to do with genetics, something Norstegaard has learned more about in the sheep breeding process.
Breeding ‘large dogs’
Norstegaard said she’s been involved with the fair for about six years but about three or four years ago, she began to breed her own sheep.
Her mother Patty remembered the first lambing season where Adeline would bundle herself up in sleeping bags and blankets, while she slept out in the barn. It was easier for her that way to make the once-every-two-hour checks on the ewes.
Each year, she’s bred more sheep and this year, that meant starting the insemination process for next year’s lambs at the same time she was competing at the National High School Finals rodeo in July.
“I would go to bed at about midnight and then get up at 5 a.m.,” she said. “It’s kind of been my slacker year.”
Although the limited amount of sleep can start to wear a person down, the 17-year-old hasn’t been fazed. She enjoys handling her own sheep and also being able to supply those sheep to others who make good use of the product. As she walked around her pen of sheep last Tuesday, she spoke fondly of her creations, referring to them as akin to large dogs.
Patty said Adeline was excited about her first sale to Robert a few years back and since then, the two have become close. It’s Adeline’s product that keeps Robert coming back but also the sheep owner herself.
“I get to go out to her house and take my pick,” Robert explained. “But she also always throws in tips for showmanship that I use. So if I buy from her, I get the tips.”
Those tips have proven him and Norstegaard well and their success has been an added bonus to a competition that already makes them proud. Looking out at the lineup of sheep last Tuesday, Norstegaard said she likes having a category that specifically shows off county-bred livestock.
“It is neat to know that looking out there, they’re all from Campbell County,” she said of the lambs. “And it always makes me proud when my lambs do well.”
Robert said the category also allows for the tradition of what he knows and loves to continue.
“This is Campbell County,” he said, spreading his arms wide to try and encapsulate the expanse of animals in the Cam-plex East Pavilion. “We have things in Campbell County that some other counties don’t even have. Plus, this is the Campbell County Fair, not the Texas fair, the Campbell County Fair.”
The tradition and values he’s grown up with are inextricably tied to the fair, where he and others are able to show off the hard work completed at home every day — some days with less sleep than others.
Norstegaard and Robert were only two of the hundreds of contestants who came out to the county fair. Of those hundreds, a growing population has joined the Born and Raised competition, Robert’s mother Karen said. She’s excited about the growth and the awareness it brings to local livestock.
“It’s a really neat way to represent the industry,” she said. “Another way for local producers to be recognized.”
And Norstegaard and Robert show no signs of stopping that representation anytime soon.
