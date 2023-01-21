Olivia Schanzenbach, of Gillette, and Emma Hoff, of Rozet, were named to the Dean’s List at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, for the fall semester. Both students earned a 4.0 GPA while completing a full course load in the college of arts, humanities and social sciences.
Northwest College in Powell recently released its honor rolls for fall semester 2022.
