Gillette residents and city officials continue to assess the damage caused by a brief but powerful hailstorm Sunday evening that left broken trees and branches littered around the community and reports of sheds and vehicles tipped over by strong winds.
No injuries were reported from the storm, which started about 7 p.m. and brought torrential rain, marble-sized hail and strong winds through the city, said David King, emergency management coordinator for Campbell County.
“This was a very intense storm cell that went through, no question about it,” he said.
While the last two big storms were highlighted by large hailstones, “The winds were really the major feature out of this storm,” King said.
At the Gillette-Campbell County Airport, there was 0.47 inches of precipitation recorded and wind speeds of up to 57 mph. The highest gust speed was 72 mph. King pointed out that the winds could have been even stronger since the airport was on the outskirts of the storm.
Some areas of the city were out of power as toppled trees and other blowing debris took three power substations offline. Within about an hour, the city reported two of the substations were back online and most of the outages had been fixed.
One resident posted a picture of what appeared to be a funnel cloud on social media. King sent it to the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, which determined that it was not a tornado, but rather part of a shelf cloud. The winds kicked up dust to give it the appearance of a tornado, King said.
The city has been doing a lot of tree trimming over the last several years, King said, which probably “saved us a whole lot of damage” Sunday night. Still, there were many old elm trees that were damaged because they were 10 years past their expected 50-year lifespan.
The sudden downpour and large amount of rain and hail caused some flooding and downed power lines and prompted a warning about driving through the standing water and potentially over the power lines.
In the 200 block of West Sixth Street, King was busy blocking the street to keep people away from a power line that was knocked down by a large tree that was broken off at its base. The tree toppled over, taking out the north end of a house and pulling down the power line. No one was home at the time the tree hit the house, King said.
The tension on the line from the fallen tree also pulled it away from Megan Kincaid-Heidel’s house across the road. The potentially live power line sagged dangerously close to her car, making it unsafe for her to try and leave.
Kincaid-Heidel said she knew the hailstorm was more than a normal late summer shower from the sound it made pummeling her house.
“My house is really old and has old windows, so it literally sounded like you’re just being pelted with rocks,” she said. “It sounded much worse than it actually was, but it also sure did a number on my plants.”
Without power and her cellphone battery at 5%, Kincaid-Heidel said she was a little concerned about when the power line might be repaired and reattached to her house, then she glanced across the street at the tree laying on the crushed part of her neighbor’s home.
“In reality, I guess I really have nothing to complain about,” she said.
