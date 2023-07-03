Crime Brief Social Image #1

A 17-year-old boy went to the hospital with a hole in his left hand Sunday evening after he accidentally shot himself.

(1) comment

The gardener

Who let this dummy near a gun?? First, always assume that every gun is loaded. Never point it at something you do not want to destroy (like your hand). Keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot. GET SOME SAFETY TRAINING!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.