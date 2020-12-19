Fifth grader Jordan Schafer, from left, along with sixth graders Alydee Lake and Kayden Hill, box up food items donated to the Council of Community Services at Prairie Wind Elementary School on Wednesday morning. Donations from the food drive go to help the agency’s Christmas food baskets.
Sixth grader Daughtry Holden moves containers after collecting food items from classrooms at Prairie Wind Elementary school that will go toward Christmas food baskets for the Council of Community Services Wednesday.
A lone student sat in the commons of Thunder Basin High School on the Tuesday morning after the close of the ERA Priority Real Estate Food Drive the day before. Just a few feet away stood the school’s Christmas tree, decked out in blue and silver ornaments and lights. All the way around the base of the tree were boxes and boxes of canned food.
The student was Joshua Walker, an 18-year-old senior who had volunteered to help load the boxes of food into a truck and unload it at its final destination, the Council of Community Services. He was volunteering through the National Honor Society, of which he’d been a member for three years. He responded to a last-minute call for volunteers, because that’s just something he would do. He volunteers a lot through the Campbell County Public Library and also the Boy Scouts, where he’s attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
