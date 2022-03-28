Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a semi-truck found off the side of North Garner Lake Road where it had run through a fence and into a ditch Friday night.
The driver, a 28-year-old man from Florida, was found passed out inside the cab of the 2022 Peterbilt semi-truck. Deputies smelled alcohol and spotted about 1 gram of marijuana, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
