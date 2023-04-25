Local EMT hopes recently passed law helps first responders, keeps son's memory alive

Heather Martin returns to the site of her son’s crash often.
Cody Sams died in a car accident in 2018 at the age of 21.
It’s on the south side of Highway 51, east of Gillette Thunder Speedway. He was driving 85 mph east on Highway 51 when he drove into the westbound lane to try to pass a car. Another car was coming up, and in order to avoid a head-on crash, he swerved and ended up rolling his Chevy Suburban several times down a steep embankment.
Besides suffering a head injury in the crash, Cody had been diagnosed with High Functioning Autism at a young age. This only exacerbated things.
“When you get in their bubble, they go into fight or flight mode,” she said.
As a result, Cody was “very combative at the scene,” Martin said. Fortunately, people who knew Cody and knew of his diagnosis arrived at the scene and were able to relay that to the first responders.
While Cody died from that crash, Martin is making sure his memory lives on while helping thousands of Wyoming residents and first responders in the future.
If you’ve applied for or renewed your driver’s license in the last three years, you may have glossed over one of the many questions that it asks.
Question No. 9 reads, “Do you want to specify a medical condition to a first responder or law enforcement officer in the event you are unable to communicate it yourself?”
Martin is the reason that question is on the application. After Cody’s death, she wanted to create some way for first responders to know any medical conditions a patient is dealing with at the scene.
Martin has been an EMT for 19 years, so she’s experienced these difficulties firsthand. Some people have medical alert jewelry, but other than that, there really were no other options.
Martin thought there had to be another way, and she reached out to local legislators. With the help of then-Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, House Bill 191, also known as Cody’s Law, was passed in 2019, requiring the state to designate a medical alert on the Wyoming driver’s license.
It’s voluntary, so if people choose to do so, they can check “yes” on Question No. 9. On the back of the application, they can specify what they have, whether it’s autism, asthma, diabetes or if they’re on blood thinners or have a specific allergy.
The Star of Life symbol will go on their driver’s license, and in the case of a medical emergency, first responders can run the license through a database and pull up the patient’s information.
Martin said Wyoming was the first state to pass a law like this. Since then, two more states have passed their own versions, and five others currently have bills going through their legislature.
The law went into effect in 2020, but Martin said she’s found that a lot of people still aren’t aware of it, so she’s doing everything she can to get the word out.
This year, Martin formed a nonprofit, Cody’s Puzzle Piece Foundation, to help bring awareness and raise money.
Posters on Cody’s Law will go up in the state Department of Transportation’s Gillette location, as well as all of the other WYDOT locations across the state. Martin is working on getting them into the local high schools, and “the goal is to get them everywhere,” she said.
She gave a presentation at the local EMS University this year, and she’s also presented at a conference in Cheyenne. She plans to travel around the state to get the word out.
“It’s one way to keep Cody going, by helping others,” she said.
Cody often found himself in trouble, Martin said. He was a very trusting person, in part because he wanted to fit in.
“Cody always wanted to be accepted, so he took everybody’s word as gold, and it landed him in trouble a few times,” she said.
Still, he always was willing to help others, and through this, he’ll be able to help hundreds in Wyoming.
