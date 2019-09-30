Residents could be without water for about 4 to 6 hours after a water line broke on Wagensen Avenue and Second Street about 4 p.m. Monday.
As of 4:30 p.m., three businesses were without water.
The cause of the break is being investigated, Gillette city spokesman Geno Palazzari said.
Second Street will remain open to traffic.
