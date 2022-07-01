A GoFundMe has been started to help the family who was displaced after its house caught on fire Tuesday.
Wade and Melissa Westman were away from their home when an unknown cause set fire to their house on Clarion Drive.
The fundraiser was started by Kelsey Gomez, a friend of the family.
“These people wear their hearts on their sleeve, and if there ever has been a time where someone needed help, they'd be your first people to call,” Gomez wrote on the fundraiser page.
At 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, about 12 firefighters and two chief officers responded to the home, where a fire damaged the porch area, spread into the kitchen and up into the attic. Deputy Fire Chief J.R. Fox said firefighters were at the home for several hours because fires in attics can create a lot of problems.“
It’s a lot of manpower getting in there (the attic) and making sure that all of the insulation is fully extinguished,” he said.
Fox said that because of the large amount of damage, the family will not be able to live in the home for quite some time.
Echo, a 1-year-old German shepherd, and Morrison, a 13-year-old Chihuahua, were lost in the fire. A third dog, Beau Beau, made it out alive.
The Westmans have lived in that house since the early 2000s, Gomez wrote, and they have four children who grew up there and visit often.
“No one should ever have to deal with the pain they are going through, but we can try to extend our helping hands as a community in this time of desperation for support,” she wrote.
The fundraiser is available at tinyurl.com/yunc2t2c.
Additionally, a Meal Train page, which lets people donate meals, has been set up for the family at mealtrain.com/trains/9mwmql.
