Library board chair Sage Bear speaks to other board members as they read through the library’s current collection policy during a public meeting Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The chair of the Campbell County Public Library Board was reappointed to the board to serve a three-year term and the Campbell County Public Land Board was appointed three new members.

