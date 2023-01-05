Here's the news for Thursday, Jan. 5:
Hightman case headed for trial that could move out of county
Colleen Faber named chair of county commission
Hit and run that caused power outage Wednesday morning under investigation
Blotter: No one hurt after gate goes through truck windshield
