Two Campbell County residents are counted among the 10 new COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The two Campbell County deaths both involved men who died in July. Both were hospitalized but only one had pre-existing conditions putting him at greater risk of complications from the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have been 29 COVID-19 deaths recorded throughout the state this month.
The eight other COVID-19 deaths added on Tuesday involved residents of Converse, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta counties.
Campbell County also recorded 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bumping its active case count to 53, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The new cases raise the county’s totals to 4,740 confirmed, 559 probable and 5,182 recovered cases since the pandemic began.
Wyoming recorded 114 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, raising its total confirmed count above the 54,000 case threshold.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 9,132 (as of July 26)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,236 (as of July 26)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,047
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 15
- Number of probables: 559
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 71
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,740
- Number of active cases: 53
- Recoveries: 5,182
- Recoveries in past seven days: 33
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 63
- Hospitalizations today: 3
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 114
- Number of probables: 10,589
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 972
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 54,034
- Number of active cases: 791
- New deaths: 10
- Overall deaths: 776
- Hospitalizations today: 73
