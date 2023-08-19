Campbell County School District is not a specific agenda item in an upcoming special meeting for the state school facilities commission, but local officials still plan on making comments that relate to district facilities they feel remain in need of serious repair.
In July, school district officials sent a letter to the Wyoming School Facilities Commission and State Construction Department asking to be put on the agenda for the commission’s next meeting.
David Bartlett, school district associate superintendent for instructional support, said that since then, he’d received a letter back asking for more information as to why district officials wanted to speak at the meeting. He’d replied by saying a legislator had asked for more information about what was going on at Campbell County schools in a Select Committee on School Facilities meeting.
Those issues included sewer and plumbing shut downs at Campbell County High School, as well as what local officials perceived as a lack of assessment from Bureau Veritas, a firm that completed a study of school facilities in need of repairs across Wyoming. The letter also asked for the commission to grant an exception and include money for CCHS in their recommended budget.
Bartlett said that he and other officials wanted the commission to have the same data they’d supplied to the committee.
“We’re trying to be transparent and share the same information we’re sharing (with committee members),” Bartlett said.
As of Monday, he hadn’t heard back from state officials and an agenda for the special meeting Tuesday did not include Campbell County School District by name, although commissioners will discuss and vote on “facility plans” and the “2025-2026 Biennium Budget,” according to meeting documents.
The meeting agenda states that any public comment made at the end of the meeting must refer to a specifically listed item, but Bartlett said local issues can still be voiced in relation to different topics.
“We’ll find a way so that our (district) issues are part of the agenda,” he said.
Discussion of the budget could include the school district, as the letter sent asked for the exception for CCHS, while facility plans could bring up the issues Bartlett, Superintendent Alex Ayers and school board members found in the recently updated list of school facility priority rankings.
The condition and capacity indexes prepared by the new firm, Bureau Veritas, dropped CCHS and the Bus Barn from facilities topping buildings in need of repair across the state to far beneath other state and even local facilities. Laramie and Teton county officials also voiced concerns about the validity of the updated indexes, or lists, at previous committee and commission meetings.
The state commission is in charge of recommending a budget for school district facility construction projects across Wyoming to the select committee and the governor. At a tour of CCHS in June, commissioners said they use the list to know which facilities need the most help, since there are hundreds of buildings across the state that are outdated and need upgrades.
Since the lists are used heavily in determining what facilities will receive state money, local officials have continued to ask commissioners to question it, as they’ve fought for the needs of local facilities. Bureau Veritas and State Construction Department employees argue that the updated lists shouldn’t be compared to former indexes since the data is far more comprehensive.
The firm also had to take into account emergency rules made by the Legislature that eliminated the previous way of prioritizing facilities when they put the updated indexes together.
The special meeting will only take place online, a disappointment to Bartlett.
“I am disappointed the meeting’s not in person,” he said. “Just for the reason, I think there’s always better communication face to face but we’ll still do what we can to make sure our points are heard.”
Anyone wanting to listen in or participate in public comment can join the meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at tinyurl.com/yc6jmp4k. An agenda for the meeting can be found on the school facilities commission website.
