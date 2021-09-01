Hospital must repay $1.5 million to Medicaid
Campbell County Health officials will repay $1.5 million to resolve claims that the Children's Summer Program billed Wyoming Medicaid for activities that are not covered by Medicaid services.

Campbell County Health has agreed to pay back $1.5 million after an audit from the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found the organization improperly billed for Medicaid services dating back to 2015.

The claims in questions revolved around the children’s summer program held by the CCH Behavioral Health Services clinic and were deemed in violation of the Wyoming Medicaid False Claims Act.

