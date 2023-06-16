Christina Ruban laid in the grass just off of the runway at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.
She had a compound fracture in her right leg. The break in her femur was exposed and surrounded by blood.
Campbell County Fire Captain Cody Okray and Firefighter Matthew Gray walked up to check on Ruban.
“Get me a tourniquet,” Okray said to Gray before leaving to check on another patient, who was unconscious and had a shard of glass in his face and a deep cut in his wrist.
“This is going to get snug,” Gray said to Ruban before wrapping the tourniquet around her right leg to stop the bleeding.
Gray and Battallion Chief Kate Eischeid rolled Ruban over onto her right side, then rolled her into a tarp and carried her over to an ambulance where EMTs were waiting to check on her.
In less than an hour, Ruban was up and walking, her broken femur no longer an issue.
She was one of many actors who played roles in an emergency exercise Tuesday involving many local and state agencies, including the Campbell County Fire Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Emergency Management, Campbell County Health, Campbell County Public Health, the Salvation Army and Civil Air Patrol, just to name a few.
It was part of a larger exercise by the Wyoming National Guard, titled Vigilant Guard 23-3, which took place in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan and Weston counties this week.
The situation in question Tuesday was a commercial plane that landed in a thunderstorm. Strong winds caused the plane to “cartwheel across” the runway, “spewing bodies,” said David King, Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator.
A school bus was standing in for the plane. Some of the actors, like Ruban, were out on the grass, while others were “stuck” inside the plane.
The goal of the exercise, King said, is to work on the interaction between the agencies and working together to have a quick response.
This was the first large emergency drill the county has done since 2020. That exercise was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, King was dealing with last minute changes to the exercise. On Monday, he learned from the Wyoming National Guard that there was a C-130 scheduled to land in Gillette Tuesday afternoon, so the location of the exercise had to be moved.
“We had to convert and move the bus down the runway, that turned out to be the best place for the players,” he said.
They offered to cancel the C-130, but King said it was the state’s exercise as much as it was Campbell County’s.
As Ruban lie in the grass, waiting for firefighters to come by, she shielded her eyes from the mid-afternoon sun, all while getting paid to lie in the grass as part of an emergency exercise.
“It’s not a bad gig at all,” she said. “It’s been nice, I’ve gotten to do it with my sister-in-law. “It’s cool to collab with other people on this, I don’t know if I would ever get to do something like this.”
Armando Rodriguez, Sarah Lutonsky and Sue Kumpe had just been cleared from the exercise, having been treated and checked out by EMS for their injuries.
Rodriguez had a bad cut over his right eye, while Lutonsky had cuts, scrapes, sores and bruises all over her body.
Out of all the “victims,” Kumpe may have been one of the least affected, with smoke inhalation being her only issue.
“The gals are really good that are doing this makeup,” Kumpe said.
Rodriguez was absentmindedly wiping at his fake laceration before he caught himself because he had to get a photo to send to his sister.
All of the “victims” were given cards with instructions on the role they had to play. Besides their physical injuries, they all were in different head spaces.
“I’m with it enough to help others,” Lutonsky said.
Rodriguez was told to be “extremely worried” about his head injury.
“They told us not to act too hard,” Rodriguez said.
“They said to stick with the cards,” Lutonsky said.
“I guess some people like to go off script,” Rodriguez added.
Kumpe was part of a group of four from Worland who are traveling around the state to take part in the different exercises.
“This whole thing’s so awesome, we’re going to be doing this all week,” Kumpe said.
Even though it was just a drill, Lutonsky said she was impressed by how seriously the firefighters were treating it.
“The fireman that came on the bus, he was on it,” Lutonsky said.
Although their fake injuries were relatively minor compared to others — one person had a piece of rebar in his stomach — they were aware about their roles in the exercise.
“That’s OK though, it’s an important part to play,” Kumpe said.
Just like each actor played an important role, so too did each agency that was involved in the exercise, King said.
Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem was one of the later ones to arrive. He, along with other coroners from northeast Wyoming, were taking pictures of bodies — mannequins, in this case — and documenting their findings.
Wallem walked around a body, taking pictures with a digital camera as Toni Brown took notes. Brown helped Wallem load the mannequin into a blue body bag.
The Wyoming National Guard showed up to load up the dead bodies as part of the mass casualty exercise they were doing.
In the coming weeks, there will be meetings to go over the exercise.
“There were lots of areas for improvement, and as we look at the evaluations and so forth we’ll find other things we can improve on,” King said.
But that’s kind of the point, he added.
“It’s one of those things, I don’t have a problem with finding things we need to work on,” he said. “If it went perfectly, then we didn’t learn a dang thing today.”
