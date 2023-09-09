If the city of Gillette is going to sustain growth over the next 10 years, it needs to take a serious look at fixing the current housing crisis.
That was the message a firm had for the city this week.
The Gillette City Council voted Tuesday night to accept a housing study conducted by Gruen Gruen and Associates over the summer.
The study will be just one part of the city’s development plans moving forward. A full comprehensive plan for the city is set to begin later this year.
There are about 700 unemployed people in Gillette, and close to 1,400 job openings.
Even if every one of those unemployed people filled those local job openings, that would still leave another 700 jobs that would have to be filled from people moving in from out of town, said Debra Jeans, who presented the study.
But right now, Gillette doesn’t have anywhere for them to live.
And in the next 10 years, it’s projected that the city will need 1,567 housing units, and 42% of those, or 66 new units per year, will be needed just for workforce housing.
But it’s not just an economic development issue. Gillette is growing older, and that needs to be taken into consideration as well. Of those 1,567 units, 39%, or 61 per year, are needed for senior citizens, Jeans said.
When the local economy was down, builders and developers weren’t building new homes or developing lots, said Aaron Gruen, who also presented the study. Now that the economy’s bounced back, the industry has struggled to keep up with demand.
The number of new residential building permits issued by the city peaked in 2007, with nearly 400 single-family permits and more than 600 multi-family permits.
That has trended downward since then, dropping below 100 in 2015 and never going back over that figure. In 2022 and 2023 combined, there’ve only been 42 single-family permits issued.
Construction costs also have gone up. That has prevented some companies from building houses, and it also has caused the price of houses to go up.
The study estimated the minimum sales price needed for a house to be profitable to build. That ranged from $391,500 for an attached townhouse to $627,500 for a larger lot house.
There’s a lot more demand than supply right now, so what Gillette needs to do, Gruen said, is “encourage more supply.”
Suggestions to do this include offering financial incentives to encourage developers to build more, as well as increasing allowable densities so more houses can be fit into an area. One way this can happen is to change the city code to allow for 5,000-square foot lots. Right now, the current minimum is 6,000 square feet per residential lot.
Resident George Dunlap said that instead of throwing money at the problem, the city should look at its building regulations and see where it could pull back to make its code more builder-friendly.
Councilman Tim Carsrud said the numbers were “tough to swallow” and pointed out that they were skewed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions of the current administration.
“So many of them are skewed by the events of the last two to three years, not that we don’t need to do something and be proactive,” Carsrud said.
He said the interest rates are “what’s stopping a lot of people right now from buying and selling.”
Councilwoman Heidi Gross said that even if interest rates do go down, that won’t help anything if there aren’t more houses up for sale.
“Until we have more inventory available, these housing prices are not going to come down,” she said.
Interim city administrator Mike Cole said that by accepting the study, the city is not agreeing to do everything in the study. But as the city moves forward, it can reference this study and choose which recommendations to follow.
