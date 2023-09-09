Real Estate
Buy Now

Contractors work at the site of a new home in the Legacy Ridge subdivision in March 2022 in Gillette.

 News Record File Photo

If the city of Gillette is going to sustain growth over the next 10 years, it needs to take a serious look at fixing the current housing crisis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.