As Campbell County Health works to restore its computer systems after last week’s ransomware attack, it’s dealing with another problem: scammers.
According to a press release, CCH has received reports that some residents have received phone calls claiming to be from CCH offering to help restore their patient portals or asking for health information.
These calls are not originating from CCH.
Do not provide any personal information to an individual or business that you don’t know. The only calls originating from CCH are from Powder River Surgery Center and the Campbell County Memorial Hospital Surgery Department.
Calls from CCH partners regarding billing, collection and bad debt accounts are continuing. These calls may originate from local or out-of-state numbers.
If you receive a phone call or email that you have concerns about, please call CCH at 307-299-4708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.