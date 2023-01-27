Farmers Market (copy)
People shop the Saturday farmers market among crafts and prepared food tables at the Farmer’s Market outside Berkshire Hathaway in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The Gillette Saturday Farmer’s Market will bring the goods from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ramada Inn.

Everyone is invited to the free event where vendors feature their ranch and farm products, dairy, baked goods and handmade items.

