The Gillette Saturday Farmer’s Market will bring the goods from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ramada Inn.
Everyone is invited to the free event where vendors feature their ranch and farm products, dairy, baked goods and handmade items.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 5:53 pm
