Kids got the chance to explore 23 different activities Saturday at the 42nd annual Children's Festival at Cam-plex.
From bins of a slimy material known as oobleck, to puppet shows courtesy of the library to the many emergency vehicles brought by the fire and sheriffs offices, kids had no shortage of things to explore.
