If you’ve driven around town in the past month, you may have noticed an increase in the number of potholes.
Ever since all of the ice and snow melted away, the potholes have been brought to the forefront of resident minds. Councilman Jim West said that in the past two weeks, that’s all he’s heard about.
“It’s been a brutal pothole season,” he said.
“We drive around and there’s potholes everywhere,” said City Administrator Hyun Kim at a city budget meeting Tuesday night.
Right now, the city fixes potholes as they come up. It doesn’t have the equipment to do work to prevent the potholes in the first place.
For example, the city does not have a heavy roller to do patchwork, and it relies on local contractors to fix some of the larger holes, Kim said. Past councils have steered away from doing more of the bigger fixes in-house, choosing to bid that out to local contractors.
Kim recommended that in the near future the City Council have a conversation on how it wants to approach the issue. It could invest more money to do more of this work in-house, but that would take money away from local industry.
“It’s a double-edged sword in a way,” West said. “I don’t think we should be getting in the business of doing whole road repairs.”
Ry Muzzarelli, the city’s director of development services, said the city used to have more equipment to do more preventative maintenance work. That equipment was sold a few years ago.
“If we had a roller, we’d do a better job on the potholes, and that would improve our process,” he said.
West brought up Foothills Boulevard as just one example, with people telling him they’ve almost popped a tire or dented a rim because of the road condition.
“We probably need to spend a little bit more money on the roads,” he said. “This is the worst pothole year I’ve seen in a long time.”
Some of these potholes are on state roads, and others are on private property. The city has no control over those, West said. But for the ones that the city can take care of, the question remains on how to handle them.
The solid waste truck drivers have a GIS app where they can mark potholes when they come across one. Other crews will follow up on those, doing spot repair when they can.
Muzzarelli said the overall condition of the city’s roads is trending downwards.
“The question is, what is acceptable, and how much can we afford?” he asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.