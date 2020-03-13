Campbell County Health has tightened up its visiting restrictions in light of COVID-19, not allowing visitors in many of the hospital's departments.
A screening process is in place for employees.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital restrictions include:
- Dialysis: no visitors
- Heptner Cancer Center: no visitors
- Intensive Care Unit: no visitors
- Medical/Surgical Unit: no visitors
- Maternal Child: only one adult visitor, who will be screened for respiratory symptoms
- Surgery: only one adult visitor, who will be screened for respiratory symptoms
Additionally, no visitors are allowed at Close to Home Hospice except those visiting someone who has 48 hours or less to live. The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center is not allowing any visitors, and employees and volunteers will be screened when they arrive for work.
At the Powder River Surgery Center, only one adult visitor will be allowed ad that person will be screened for respiratory symptoms
Rehabilitation Services is restricted to medically necessary patients only. Sports conditioning and personal training clients will be contacted.
CCH events canceled
The following classes, events and support groups are canceled until further notice:
- Community CPR and First Aid Classes
- CNA Classes, held for Campbell County High School students
- HealthyU Chronic Health
- HealthyU Chronic Pain
- Brain Injury Support Group
- Prenatal Class and Breastfeeding Class
- Caregiver Support Group
- Diabetes Support Group
- Free Foot and Ankle Clinic at Rehab featuring PROS doctors
- Step Up Strength and Conditioning Program
- Safe Kids Campbell County Child Car Seat Check
All information will be updated at cchwyo.org/News/Classes_and_Events.aspx.
