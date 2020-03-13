Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Blustery with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.