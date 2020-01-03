Camels fans react to a successful 3-pointer by the Camel girls as a young boy holds his ears during the Camels game against Thunder Ridge on the first day of the Energy Classic Basketball Invitational.
Camels fans react to a successful 3-pointer by the Camel girls as a young boy holds his ears during the Camels game against Thunder Ridge on the first day of the Energy Classic Basketball Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.