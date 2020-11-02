Stores throughout the downtown stretch of Gillette Avenue handed out candy to eager trick-or-treaters from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday for the 2020 Boo Fest. 

Boo-Fest
Buy Now

Teegan Jahner, 10, is all smiles after winning their age division for the best costume contest along Gillette Avenue during Boo-Fest on Halloween Saturday.
Dozens of little trick-or-treaters and their families marched up and down Gillette Avenue visiting downtown shops, which handed out goodies to throngs of costumed kiddos and even a few parents who dressed up. Lines to get into some area businesses, including Gone Postal Pizzeria, stretched almost an entire block length four people wide.
Boo-Fest
Buy Now

People wait in line for cotton candy at a vendor on East Third Street during Boo-Fest on Halloween Saturday.
Boo-Fest
Buy Now

Hundreds of spectators watch in amazement during the pumpkin drop finale on Gillette Avenue during Boo-Fest on Halloween Saturday.

(2) comments

alepard

So much for social distancing, mask wearing, or protecting each other.

Report Add Reply
Cap'n Bumbleguts

No worries. Roy Edwards said it was a hoax.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.