The University of Wyoming Extension Campbell County 4-H will host its annual chili and bingo dinner fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Central Pavilion. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m. while bingo goes from 6-8 p.m.
Aside from chili there will be pulled pork, baked potatoes, soups and cookies.
