“YOU ARE AT THE SUPER BOWL BROTHER!”
Those were the words Travis Heying, a Gillette native and photojournalist for the Wichita Eagle newspaper in Kansas, read on his phone when his brother texted him just before the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.
Heying’s publication is owned by McClatchy, a chain of dozens of newspapers across the country, including the nearby Kansas City Star.
“They think of us as a sister publication,” Heying said. “In this era of downsizing in print resources, they share resources.”
As he did last year when the Kansas City Chiefs went to the Super Bowl, editors at the Star asked Heying to come to Kansas City this year as well to shoot watch parties and celebrations if the Chiefs repeated as Super Bowl champions. He agreed.
But a week before the big game, he got a call telling him that one of the Star’s three reporters was sick and couldn’t cover the game. The editor asked if Heying could do it.
It was a no-brainer for Heying. He’s no stranger to big sporting events. He’s shot numerous NCAA Tournaments for basketball-crazy Kansans. He’s photographed four PGA majors, including seeing Tiger Woods win the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He’d never shot a Super Bowl, though.
He booked a flight to Tampa as soon as possible and rushed through the process to get credentials for the game. He didn’t arrive until Friday afternoon, and Saturday was spent doing the technical things that photographers do, like scouting the lay of the land, which was immense.
“It’s like an entire temporary city built up around the stadium,” Heying said.
The team of three reporters went to the airport to photograph the Chiefs’ arrival Saturday, and then Sunday’s duties began around 10:30 a.m. at the stadium, Heying said.
“I probably didn’t leave until 10:30 p.m., so it was a long day,” he said.
During the game, he and other press photographers weren’t allowed on the field. Only the teams’ photographers were allowed down there. Heying and the others photographing for the Star were spread out around the stadium. Heying’s spot was in the Chiefs’ end zone, in the corner, somewhat “parallel with the Bucs’ bench,” he said.
There was little downtime to take in his surroundings. Whenever the clock stopped, he would take out his camera’s memory card, put it into a card reader attached to an iPad and transmit photos back to Star editors waiting for them.
Heying said that while COVID-19 protocols at the stadium for the press were quite extensive, including an app downloaded on his phone that required him to answer questions about how he was feeling and contacts, temperature checks and color-coded wristbands to indicate he’d been cleared for the day, the pandemic in certain ways made his job easier.
Although restricted to the front row of the stands, he didn’t have to deal with the overloading crush of a full stadium all trying to use the cellular and Wi-Fi networks. He was able to get on the wireless network, named “Super Bowl Wi-Fi,” and transmit his photos to editors without issue, saving him the $1,000 it would have cost to get a hardwired option from the NFL.
The excitement of covering sports like that went back to his days as a Campbell County High School student.
He described the influence of his photography teacher, who encouraged him to shoot a Camels football game.
“Even though I couldn’t take pictures to save my life, there was something thrilling about it,” Heying said.
The proximity to the action, being as close as possible without actually playing in it himself, was a thrill, and a feeling he didn’t want to lose anytime soon.
After graduating from Campbell County High School in 1992, Heying went to the University of Nebraska to study journalism. He got early exposure to big-time football games when he photographed the 1995 Orange Bowl, that year’s national championship game, when the Huskers beat the Miami Hurricanes. The game turned out in his favor, but Heying said the experience as a photographer was not a smooth one. But he considered it a great learning experience.
Heying still hasn’t had much time to process the experience of shooting the Super Bowl. He said that perhaps luck played a role in his participation, considering what had to fall into place. He acknowledged that growing up, looking at the pages of Sports Illustrated, which represented the pinnacle of sports photojournalism at the time, he never thought he’d get such an opportunity.
The atmosphere and the reality of the Super Bowl carried a lot of weight with him, but he said that the game wasn’t really in doubt for the Buccaneers and the game lacked some excitement. It wasn’t like the suspense and drama of the 2008 NCAA national championship basketball game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Memphis Tigers.
“I’ve probably still never topped that Final Four,” he said. “But to have covered the largest sporting event in the world, it’s pretty awesome.”
