All school district employees can look forward to a pay raise for the 2023-24 school year.
On Tuesday, school board members approved a recommendation from Alex Ayers, Campbell County School District superintendent, that gives the pay raises school employees asked for at a board meeting earlier this month. The raise includes an increase to base salaries and starting wages, along with an added bump for experience for all employees and incentives for continuing education.
The raises include:
- A $1,500 increase to the base teacher salary
- A 3% increase to non-teacher salary
- Comparable increases to positions not included in the previous categories, like administration or supervisors
- Incentives for continuing education — about $150,000
- All staff to increase a “step” on their normal salary scale for an added year of experience — $1.5 million
- All staff in “capped out” categories of their salary scale to receive a one-time stipend of 2% — about $180,000 that has already been included in past budgets
In total, the additional raises will cost the district about $4.65 million.
Last year, the board approved a $500 increase to teacher salaries and a 1% increase to other school workers who are paid by the hour, which cost the district about $2.6 million.
In this year’s budget, the school district is working with an estimated $6.1 million set aside by the state during the Legislature for external cost adjustments in education. Those adjustments offset some of the cost increases seen across the board due to record-high inflation and a shortage of teachers and workers in schools.
Ayers referenced teacher salaries across the state, 16 of which started at $50,000 or more for school year 2022-23. That number increased from 11 districts in 2021-22.
“You can see we have some work to do,” Ayers said in his recommendation to the board. “We’re quite competitive in the northeast, but statewide, districts are reacting to a teacher shortage both nationwide and in Wyoming.”
The $51,000 brings Campbell County to a more competitive level when trying to recruit the 80-100 teachers the district hires each year. Since the University of Wyoming is the only school in the state that graduates teachers, the county also recruits from surrounding states like Montana and South Dakota.
Last August, 95 new teachers participated in the district’s new hire program before the school year began.
For other district employees, the starting hourly pay will increase from $12.91 per hour to $13.31 per hour.
The raises will cover an about 7% increase to staff health insurance that was also included in the recommendations to the board from Larry Reznicek, human resources director for the district. Depending on the plan, that raises monthly payments from between $14 to $18 a month for individuals and $30 to $43 a month for families.
The school board approved the recommendation unanimously and wished they could do more.
“It’s just a huge, huge part of the culture in Campbell County are the excellent schools and the care that our staff members take of all of our kids,” Chair Anne Ochs said. “So that’s a big thank you to all of you that are here because our staff is an impressive group.”
