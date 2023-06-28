STALKING
600 BLOCK EAST LARAMIE STREET: Officers investigating a 41-year-old man for destruction of property also found that the man showed signs of stalking behavior. A 44-year-old woman contacted the police department Tuesday morning to report that a 41-year-old man had slashed a tire and dented the front passenger door of a 2005 Cadillac. During the investigation, officers found the man had sent the woman many text messages and there were also a lot of unanswered phone calls from a similar number, Police Capt. Jason Marcus said. Officers tried to call the number but have been unable to reach the 41-year-old and the investigation continues.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
3300 BLOCK ALBERTA DRIVE: Officers arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly pushed a 47-year-old woman out of a doorway for domestic battery. Officers went to the home at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Marcus said the 35-year-old man pushed the 47-year-old woman during an argument, which caused her to fall backwards out of the front door and land on her tailbone. She had severe pain in her lower back and the man was arrested.
4400 BLOCK DAKOTA STREET: A 35-year-old man was arrested by officers for domestic assault and bond revocation Tuesday night. Officers spoke with the 35-year-old who said he and his 43-year-old girlfriend had an argument. He had blood beneath his eye and he showed officers a bite mark on his arm that was bruised and swollen. The woman said the man forced his way into their room and shoved her onto the bed, holding her down by her arms. She tried to free herself and leaned over to bite him. She had no visible signs of injury. The man had a Campbell County warrant for bond revocation, Marcus said, and he was arrested.
THEFT
900 BLOCK EAST LINCOLN STREET: Police continue to investigate a theft of between $8,000 and $10,000 worth of tools from a local business. Employees at Dad’s Truck and Auto reported Tuesday evening that an 18-year-old man had stolen tools from the business worth thousands of dollars. The 18-year-old was an employee and he admitted to taking some of the tools, Marcus said. Officers are reviewing video of the incident.
DEATH
CEDAR HILLS DRIVE: A 72-year-old man was found dead at his home by deputies Tuesday morning. Deputies went to the home after the man’s brother, 71, asked for a welfare check. The two were supposed to fly to England for a trip but the younger brother hadn’t been able to reach the 72-year-old, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Foul play is not suspected.
ANIMAL BITE
SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a 5-year-old Beagle bit him on the face Tuesday evening. The boy’s 31-year-old mother told deputies the boy was bit by a neighbor’s dog and he had a sizable cut below his eye. Reynolds said the case is being forwarded to Animal Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.