Local law enforcement and EMS are holding a joint training this week, starting Monday morning and going through Wednesday.
The training will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the old Hillcrest Elementary School, located at Ninth Street and Butler-Spaeth Road, according to a press release from the city.
