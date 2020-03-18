The state’s 16th positive test of COVID-19 is a person in Cheyenne, the city announced on its website Wednesday.
The person, whose age and gender were not released, is the third person in Cheyenne and Laramie County to be confirmed to have novel coronavirus 2019.
The Wyoming Department of Health had not confirmed the city of Cheyenne’s announcement as of 1 p.m.
The city’s news comes about 16 hours after the WDH announced the confirmation of four new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 15.
Three of those cases were identified through testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, while the fourth was confirmed through testing by a commercial laboratory, the WDH says in a press release announcing the confirmations.
The new cases are all adults, including:
- A Laramie County woman
- A Park County woman
- A man and woman in Sheridan County
The two new Sheridan County cases are “close contacts of two previously identified cases from (that) county,” according to the WDH press release.
As is protocol for coronavirus response, the Wyoming Department of Health said it’s following up potential exposure risks associated with the new cases and that known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested as needed.
Tuesday night’s announcement came hours after the WDH confirmed the state’s 11th COVID-19 case, an older male resident of Laramie County.
On Monday, the state laboratory identified seven new cases, all in Fremont County and all related to the case of an older man there who was confirmed to have the virus Friday.
The state’s first two confirmed cases are a Sheridan County woman who reportedly is recovering and a Sheridan County man, who tested presumptive positive in Colorado and drove home to self-quarantine.
