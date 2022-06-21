Starting July 1, the Campbell County Recreation Center will offer free afternoon swim sessions this summer and next summer while the City Pool is closed for demolition and construction.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the Campbell County Parks and Recreation department to make the Rec Center’s pool free to users.
The Rec Center will offer free afternoon swim sessions from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The free swim would be in effect from July 1 through Aug. 21 this year, and from May 25 to Aug. 20, 2023.
The city will pay the county $40,000 this year and next year to help offset the Rec Center’s operating costs, which is expected to grow with the increase in users.
Staff at both the city and Rec Center have had conversations over the last month about this proposal, which will give residents a free place to swim while the City Pool is closed for the next two summers.
