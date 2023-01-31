Retirees from Campbell County School District can soon apply for a lifetime pass to school activities as a token of appreciation for their work.
“We’re talking about recruitment, retention and then we’ve added recognition, how can we recognize people, our people,” said Kirby Eisenhauer, deputy superintendent of the school district. “It would be a small gesture and those people might not work for us anymore but they’re still a part of us.”
