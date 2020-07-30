The state Game and Fish Department is seeking information about a mass antelope poaching that happened recently in southern Campbell County. Six adult and one fawn were shot and left near a roach between the North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder coal mines.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking for more information after the recent discovery of a group of dead antelope between the North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder coal mines in southern Campbell County.
On July 22, South Gillette Game Warden Levi Wood and Moorcroft Game Warden Jacob Miller found six adult and one fawn antelope shot and left near a road. They believe the animals were killed the evening of July 19 or early July 20, according to a press release.
