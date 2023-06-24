 Skip to main content
State's proposed sage grouse protections angers local ranchers

Sage Grouse
Jimmy Mankin walks through a gate as he visits his hunting camp about 25 miles west of Highway 50 on part of his deeded land south of Gillette. The visit was an emotional one, as Mankin fears that a new state sage grouse protection plan area could cause him to sell the camp.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Jimmy Mankin’s worried about the future.

Sage Grouse
A sign marks the entrance to the Nisselius Ranch, one of several ranches located on Campbell County land set to be designated in a newly proposed state sage grouse protection area, which would restrict future energy development on land owned by many ranchers who also rely on mineral rights as an income.
Sage Grouse
One of several reservoirs on ranch lands west of Highway 50 included in a sage grouse core protection area recently proposed by the state south of Gillette.
Sage Grouse
A working pump jack locals call Bessie operates Thursday west of Highway 50 on ranch land included in a recently proposed sage grouse protection area south of Gillette. Most ranchers in the core area of plan also rely on income from mineral rights leases they fear will be impacted by the new state management plan.
Sage Grouse
The road ahead troubles Jimmy Mankin, as a recently proposed sage grouse protection plan includes his and neighboring ranch lands west of Highway 50 south of Gillette.
Sage Grouse
Jimmy Mankin voices his concern as he drives through his ranch lands west of Highway 50 south of Gillette.

