Betty King places macaroni and cheese meals into snack sacks at First United Methodist Church Friday morning as 20 volunteers came together to pack 600 snack packs for area elementary school students for the Gillette Assistance League.
Iris VanHorn, 4, packs cartons of milk with mother Tammy VanHorn at First United Methodist Church Friday. Volunteers packed 600 snack packs for elementary school children to help over Thanksgiving Break.
The last thing Angi Klamm of the Gillette Assistance League wants this Thanksgiving holiday weekend is for a kid to go hungry.
Extra days off from school is a blessing for most children looking to take a break from the hustle and bustle of schoolwork. For others, it can be a scary time where the next meal may be hard to come by.
