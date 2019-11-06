Temperatures will continue to increase over the next few days in Gillette with the high for Thursday in the low 40s, the high for Friday in the low 50s and the high for Saturday in the mid 50s, according to the National Weather Service. The skies look to be mainly dry and sunny through Friday with an increase in clouds for a chance of rain and snow on Saturday night continuing into Sunday. The windiest day looks to be Thursday, with winds around 10-15 mph through Sunday, when wind gusts are expected to be around 20-25 mph. 

