Temperatures will continue to increase over the next few days in Gillette with the high for Thursday in the low 40s, the high for Friday in the low 50s and the high for Saturday in the mid 50s, according to the National Weather Service. The skies look to be mainly dry and sunny through Friday with an increase in clouds for a chance of rain and snow on Saturday night continuing into Sunday. The windiest day looks to be Thursday, with winds around 10-15 mph through Sunday, when wind gusts are expected to be around 20-25 mph.
Latest News
- City Council approves beefed up pothole ordinance
- Pad and playground design to get underway
- Commissioners want to wait before moving forward with branch library
- County uses new law to help with $1.3 million in bankruptcy counsel fees
- Special Olympic games coming back to Gillette
- Man arrested for felony possession of meth
- A look at the 2019-20 Pronghorns
- Cowboy sunset
Most Popular
Articles
- 7 CCHS students accused of smoking pot at lunch
- 1987 murder victim's family fights for justice 32 years later
- Driver hurt when vehicle rolls over on Highway 59
- Deal reached after witness admits lying
- Suspect was 'sucked into a nightmare'
- Corinne Carlson
- Contractor suspected of forging city license
- Cory Beyer
- Blotter
- Camels push No. 1 Thunder Basin to the brink in Bolts’ 24-20 playoff win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Georgia 'Scoonie' Chabo (2)
- Timothy Ray Grams (1)
- The only thing over for coal country is coal (1)
- Owner doesn't give up when her 2 dogs are on the lam (1)
- Parents, adult fans are big challenge for sports (1)
- Why are black pants hard to find in Gillette? (1)
- South Dakota teen pleads insanity in Wyoming girl's death (1)
- Plea deal 'is justice for both sides' (1)
- Six local businesses named Best of the Interstate (1)
- Camels’ Mathes qualifies at Last Chance meet (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.