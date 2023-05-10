Crawfish Boil raises about $130K

Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.