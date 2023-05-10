 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Crawfish Boil raises about $130K

Crawfish Boil
Buy Now

Mike Leisy drops a crawfish shell on a pile of others Friday, April 28, 2023 as he eats alongside Ryker Totzae during the annual Crawfish Boil at Cam-plex in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Thousands of visitors chowed down on more than 10,000 pounds of crawfish for a good cause at this year's Crasfish Boil. With preliminary numbers in, attendees can see that not only did they enjoy a one-of-a-kind dinner but they also raised more than $100,000 to help locals with medical bills.

Crawfish Boil
Buy Now

Sarah Carsrud carries her 4-month-old daughter, Jovie, through the food line Friday, April 28, 2023 during the annual Crawfish Boil at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Crawfish Boil
Buy Now

People produce hills of crawfish shells as they eat Friday, April 28, 2023 during the annual Crawfish Boil at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Crawfish Boil
Buy Now

A plate of crawfish served in the cook tent April 28, 2023, during the annual Crawfish Boil at Cam-plex in Gillette. The event raised about $130,000 and brought in nearly 3,000 guests for the day.
Crawfish Boil
Buy Now

Volunteers cook crawfish, corn and potatoes Friday, April 28, 2023 during the annual Crawfish Boil at Cam-plex in Gillette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.