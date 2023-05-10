Crawfish Boil raises about $130K

Thousands of visitors chowed down on more than 10,000 pounds of crawfish for a good cause at this year's Crasfish Boil. With preliminary numbers in, attendees can see that not only did they enjoy a one-of-a-kind dinner but they also raised more than $100,000 to help locals with medical bills.
The 40th annual Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Crawfish Boil has brought in about $132,000 so far but some expenses still need taken out, said Jamie Givens, committee secretary, in an email. The success came after serving more than 2,500 people throughout the day April 28 — 700 at lunch and 1,929 at dinner.
“The event went great,” said Dave Dorson, committee member. “We had plenty of volunteers and no big problems. If they didn’t get enough to eat, it was their fault.”
His statement was reinforced by the mounds of crawdads seen throughout the night next to piles of potatoes and onions. At the end of the day, only a few boxes of crawfish remained.
The money raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and merchandise and drink sales benefit local charitable medical funds.
