In another record day, Campbell County rose above the 2,000-case threshold when it gained 154 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, all while recording another death related to the virus.
There have now been 2,078 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, along with 187 probables and 917 recoveries. Of those cases, 1,226 are active, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Statewide, the COVID-19 death toll rose from 144 to 155, including the death of a Campbell County resident. There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the county so far.
The most recent Campbell County death occurred earlier this month and involved a woman who was hospitalized and had health conditions that put her at a higher risk of serious illness from the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health said.
Wyoming shot over the 20,000-case mark Tuesday when it added 1,162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 21,047 since the pandemic began. There have been another 3,406 probables and 13,407 recoveries, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Currently, there are 10,891 active cases in the state.
The new load of cases in Campbell County brought its 14-day rolling positivity rate to 33.89% as of Nov. 17, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Wyoming rose to 14.2% by the same measure, which is its highest recorded 14-day positivity rate so far.
After dipping slightly the past few days, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming rose again. The 204 hospitalizations recorded by the state department of health Tuesday is a new record for the state.
Natrona County jumped Laramie to claim the highest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began.
There have been 2,946 confirmed cases in Natrona County, along with another 630 probables. Laramie County now holds the second-highest total with 2,919 confirmed cases and 646 probables, followed by Albany 2,441 (206), Fremont 2,254 (315), Campbell 2,078 (187) and Teton 1,219 (33).
